Navi Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Food Delivery Executive Dies in Belapur, Container Driver Booked

A 44-year-old food delivery executive tragically lost his life in an accident in Belapur on Wednesday night after being struck by an unidentified container truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving the victim behind, according to the police.

The deceased, identified as Ganwarapu Shivaprasad, a resident of Sector 23 in Belapur and a native of Barghar, Odisha, was hit by the container truck in front of the HP Petrol Pump on Uran Road.

Prashant Patil, a fellow food delivery executive and the complainant stated that Shivaprasad was on duty when the collision occurred. Patil described the truck driver as reckless, violating traffic rules and ignoring road conditions, which led to the fatal crash. The incident, which took place between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM on November 27, 2024, caused severe injuries that resulted in Shivaprasad’s death. After the crash, the driver fled the scene without offering any help or reporting the accident.

Based on the complaint, the unidentified driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.