Navi Mumbai Hit and Run: Pickup Van Driver Killed in Accident on Panvel-JNPT Road, FIR Registered

Uran police have registered a case of negligence causing death against an unidentified driver after a pickup van driver lost his life in an accident along the Panvel-JNPT Road on Thursday. The accused fled the scene without offering medical assistance to the victim, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Miraz Ajimullah Shaikh, 27, a resident of BSNL Tower Exchange in Takasari, Palghar.

According to the police, the accident occurred between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on November 14, 2024, near the DRT Bridge on Panvel-JNPT Road in Uran. Shaikh, who was driving a pickup van, collided with an unidentified vehicle. He sustained severe injuries in the crash and succumbed to them.

“The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene without reporting the incident or providing medical assistance to the injured,” an official from the Uran police station said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act against the unknown driver for negligence causing death.