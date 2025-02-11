Navi Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Two Killed After Motorcycle Hit by Unknown Vehicle in Uran

Uran police have registered a case of negligence causing death against an unidentified driver after two motorbike riders were killed near Jasai in Uran. The accused driver fled the scene after hitting the motorbike and failed to provide any assistance to the injured, leading to their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Anish Anil Nair (29) and Bhuvad Arvind Abhijit (36), both residents of Uran.

According to the police, the victims were riding towards Uran when an unknown vehicle struck their motorbike while they were crossing the flyover near Jasai. As a result of the collision, both Nair and Abhijit sustained fatal injuries. The accident took place around 6 am on February 10, 2025

The driver not only failed to assist the victims but also did not report the incident and absconded. Consequently, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver for rash driving and negligence. Uran police have launched an investigation into the matter.