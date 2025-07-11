Navi Mumbai Hit and Run:23-Year-Old Killed, 8 Injured as Speeding Car Rams Into 10 Bikers

A 23-year old man died and eight others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into a group of bikers in Navi Mumbai on Friday morning. The incident which happened on the Hiranandani Bridge in Kharghar has sparked a huge uproar within the area. According to reports, a group of friends from Mumbai’s Dharavi area were on the way to Lonavala on their bike when they were knocked down by speeding car.

The deceased among the group has identified as Manav Yellapa while eight others sustained serious injuries.Ajay Kamble, senior inspector of Kharghar informed that, the arrested accused sedan driver has been identified as Vaibhav Dhere (24), who owns a dairy in Pune. His blood test was conducted at Panvel civic hospital to ascertain whether he was intoxicated. The medical report is awaited and if it confirms he was under influence of alcohol while driving, we will invoke section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act. The accused Dhere has been remanded to police custody till July 11.