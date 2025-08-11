Navi Mumbai Hospital Fire: Massie Blaze Erupts in Basement of Shushrusha Hospital in Nerul (Watch)

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a private hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Monday, August 11. No one was hurt in the incident, as the patients either came out safely by themselves or were rescued by fire brigade personnel. The incident was reported at 12 PM today in a medical facility in Sector 6, Vashi, Fire Station officer Rohan Kokate told the news agency PTI.

"At the time of the incident, the hospital had 21 patients. Ten were rescued by firemen, while others managed to come out safely by themselves. Twenty patients have now been shifted to a hospital in Panvel, while one person has been admitted to a local facility," Kokate said.

Patients Evacuated Safely

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out on the third floor of Sushrusha Hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, affecting several patients. Fire brigade teams arrive promptly and work to control the blaze. Patients are being evacuated quickly and transferred pic.twitter.com/CdGYKhbAfi — IANS (@ians_india) August 11, 2025

The official added that five fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, which took around an hour. Kokate said the basement was completely gutted, and smoke spread to other floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.