Navi Mumbai: Human Chain Protest Against Illegal Encroachments on Belapur Hill

Hundreds of concerned citizens formed a human chain at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning to protest against official inaction over rampant encroachment on the landslide-prone slopes of Belapur Hill. Despite judicial and government directives, unauthorized structures continue to mushroom in the area.

According to the environmental advocacy group NatConnect Foundation, nearly 30 religious structures have illegally occupied 2.3 lakh square feet of hill land. CIDCO, the city’s planning authority, has classified these constructions as illegal and issued demolition notices. Notably, CIDCO itself acknowledged that these structures violate a 2009 Supreme Court order, which prohibits the construction of religious buildings—such as temples, churches, mosques, and gurudwaras—on public land.

Long-Standing Neglect

NatConnect director B.N. Kumar, who has been leading efforts to protect both the hill and residents from potential landslides, pointed out that the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had directed the state government to ensure CIDCO demolished these structures by August 2023. However, nearly six months later, not only has there been no action, but some structures are actively expanding, said Kapil Kulkarni, a resident of Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society, which has already witnessed two landslides.

“We fear a disaster similar to Irshalwadi, where a landslide wiped out an entire village and claimed 84 lives in July 2023,” warned local activist Himanshu Katkar. “These temples, built on unstable soil, regularly attract hundreds of devotees. Some even have halls accommodating over 1,500 people. If a landslide occurs, the consequences will be catastrophic,” he added.

Voices from the Protest

Protesters carried placards with messages such as “Save Belapur Hills,” “Relocate Temples, Save Lives,” “Stop Deforestation,” and “Protect Our Green Cover.”

“We are not against temples or cow shelters, but they should be relocated to safer areas,” emphasized Amrita Karnavat, a self-employed businesswoman. She lamented the destruction of Belapur Hill’s greenery and the authorities’ repeated failure to act despite multiple complaints.

Activist Sushil Patil revealed that residents had alerted CIDCO about the illegal constructions over a decade ago, yet officials merely offered assurances with zero follow-up action.

Retired Army officer Col. Benjamin expressed his deep concern over the environmental damage, stating, “We cannot stand by while vested interests destroy our forests. We are here to show solidarity and insist that this must stop.”

Many demonstrators pointed out that the hill’s destruction is visible from CIDCO’s headquarters, questioning why authorities need citizen complaints or legal intervention to take action. “Where is the need to file petitions or move courts when the violation is right before their eyes?” asked Anil Singh, a protester from Vashi.

Legal Pushback

RTI activist and Alert Citizen Forum founder Sudhir Dani expressed shock at CIDCO’s blatant disregard for both judicial orders and Mantralaya directives. In response to NatConnect’s warnings of a contempt petition, the Urban Development Department recently reminded CIDCO’s managing director and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner of the MSHRC’s demolition order—raising hopes that action may finally be taken.