Navi Mumbai: Illegal Parking and Garage Repairs Choke Palm Beach Road; Police Crack Down on Traffic Violators

Severe traffic congestion has become a daily challenge along Palm Beach Road due to unauthorized parking and on-road garage repairs. The stretch between Kopri Gaon Signal, Satra Plaza Signal, and APMC Market Signal is worst worst-affected, where vehicles are openly serviced on the roads, blocking the flow of traffic. This has led to massive inconvenience for daily commuters. In response, the APMC Traffic Police have launched a targeted crackdown to control the situation. Two officers have been assigned to this zone to fine and penalize violators who are contributing to the ongoing traffic disruptions.

14,000+ Actions Taken; Vehicles Seized, Cases Filed

According to the APMC Traffic Police, more than 14,000 actions have been taken under the Motor Vehicles Act—9,621 in 2024 and 4,402 so far in 2025. The violations fall under Sections 122 and 177, which penalize road obstructions and wrongful parking. In more serious cases, vehicles have been seized on the spot. Senior Inspector Shivaji Bhandwalkar stated that 16 vehicles were impounded under Section 102 for causing public obstruction, while 7 cases were filed under Section 284 for reckless driving that endangered lives—these carry stricter penalties, including imprisonment.

Garages and Shops Along the Road Add to the Problem

Numerous garages, hotels, valet services, spare parts stores, and used vehicle dealerships lining Palm Beach Road have worsened traffic issues. These establishments often use public road space to repair customer vehicles, leaving no room for moving traffic. This practice has turned the road into a congested corridor, frustrating both motorists and local residents. Citizens have raised concerns that daily jams are wasting fuel and valuable time, especially during peak hours. Many feel that the problem has escalated beyond mere inconvenience, and stricter enforcement and regulation of roadside commercial activities are now necessary to restore normalcy.

Police Appeal for Cooperation, Public Demands Action on Shops

While traffic police continue their drive against unruly parking and road obstruction, they say enforcement alone will not solve the issue. They are urging cooperation from local businesses—especially garages, shops, and hotels—to ensure that road space remains clear for commuters. There is a growing demand for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to intervene and take action against establishments that continue to block roads illegally. Police officials have suggested a joint effort involving civic authorities, business owners, and residents to curb the menace and improve the overall traffic situation along this important route.