Navi Mumbai: Instagram Influencer From Haryana Arrested for Contract Killing of Woman

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): A Haryana-based content creator has been arrested for the brutal murder of a woman in Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh Ratia Wala, allegedly slit the woman’s throat after accepting a contract killing offer worth Rs 5 lakh.

According to Mumbai Police, Singh was arrested from Noida along with his cousin. Singh, who has over five lakh followers on Instagram, had come to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. However, he allegedly took the contract for money and fled the city after committing the crime.

The arrest was made by the Special Task Force (STF) of Noida on Saturday. STF officials said Singh and his cousin Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Fatehabad in Haryana, were detained near Ghanta Gol Chakkar in Surajpur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

A case was registered at NRI Sagari police station in Navi Mumbai and both suspects had been absconding since the murder.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Suspended Between Wadala and CSMT Due to Severe Waterlogging

During interrogation, Sukhpreet Singh told police that he moved to Mumbai after completing Class 12 to start a modelling career. He was living with his cousin Gurpreet Singh. Sukhpreet reportedly came in contact with a woman from Ghaziabad who owned a salon in Navi Mumbai.

Police said the salon owner’s husband, Kishore Singh, wanted to kill his wife and offered Rs 5 lakh to Sukhpreet for the job. On the night of May 18, Sukhpreet and Gurpreet wore masks and conducted a recce. They later followed Kishore Singh’s wife and murdered her on the road by slitting her throat.

The entire act was captured on CCTV. Prior to the crime, Sukhpreet had purchased a knife online, police added.

In connection with the murder conspiracy, police have also arrested Kishore Singh along with two women, Alisha Dhanprakash Tyagi from Ghaziabad and Charanjit Fateh Singh Kaur alias Dimple from Punjab. They were allegedly involved in planning the murder and handing over Rs 5 lakh to the accused.

Police said the motive behind the crime was a marital dispute between Kishore Singh and his wife.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Between Badlapur and Ambarnath Suspended Due to Waterlogging on Tracks