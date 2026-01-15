Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses One Lakh Passengers Within 19 Days of Operations

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has achieved a significant milestone by serving more than one lakh passengers within just 19 days of commencing commercial operations on December 25. Passenger traffic steadily increased during this period, with the airport witnessing its highest footfall on January 10. On that single day, NMIA handled over 7,000 passengers, reflecting strong initial demand and growing acceptance among travellers. The early performance highlights the airport’s role in easing congestion at existing facilities while providing an alternative travel hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during its initial phase of operations.

Data released up to January 12 shows that NMIA handled a total of 1.09 lakh passengers, including 55,934 arrivals and 53,983 departures. The busiest day, January 10, 2026, recorded 7,345 passengers in total. During the same 19-day period, the airport facilitated 734 air traffic movements, of which 32 were general aviation flights. Baggage handling operations also remained robust, with 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags processed efficiently, indicating smooth coordination between airlines, ground staff, and airport systems.

Alongside passenger services, NMIA also launched cargo operations and has already managed 22.21 tonnes of freight. Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the most frequently used routes, highlighting strong domestic connectivity from the outset. The airport is also expected to begin international passenger services after February, further expanding its network. “With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience,” said an airport spokesperson.