Navi Mumbai International Airport: First Full-Scale Passenger Trial Completed Ahead of December 25 Launch (Watch Video)

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares to begin operations, the airport announced on Saturday that it has successfully completed its first full-scale integrated passenger trial conducted on November 29 and 30. The exercise marks a crucial milestone ahead of the launch of commercial flights scheduled for December 25. In the video shared by NMIA, hundreds of volunteers participated as mock passengers to evaluate essential systems before the launch. The trial covered every stage of a typical travel sequence, including check-in, security scanning, boarding, and baggage retrieval, ensuring operational readiness. The activity reflects NMIA’s commitment to seamless passenger movement and safety standards.

Taking to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), NMIA shared excitement and gratitude about the milestone. The post read: "We look forward to welcoming you all soon! As we prepare for flights on December 25, our ORAT Team successfully completed our first ever full-scale integrated passenger trial with hundreds of simulated travellers. From check-in with IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India Express to security, boarding, and baggage reclaim—every step was tested to perfection. A huge thank you to our “first passengers,” CISF, L&T, our airline partners, and the entire NMIAL team for making this milestone possible." Airlines are set to begin operations from the airport.

Airlines such as Akasa Air, IndiGo, and Air India Express are scheduled to start passenger services from NMIA beginning December 25, 2025. This launch represents a significant development for the aviation sector, expanding travel options for passengers. With services commencing on this date, the airport will provide direct route access to multiple destinations including Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, among others. The operational rollout is expected to boost regional connectivity, reduce congestion at existing airports, and create new commercial opportunities. The start of airline services marks an important expansion phase in India’s growing air travel infrastructure.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, stands as India’s largest greenfield airport built with an investment of ₹19,650 crore. Designed to decongest Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the project covers 1,160 hectares and will operate as a second major aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The facility is expected to handle high passenger traffic, support sustainable airport operations, and elevate the region’s aviation capabilities. With cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced terminal systems, and improved logistics, NMIA is positioned to become a key gateway for domestic and global air travel.