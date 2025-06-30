Navi Mumbai International Airport First Look Revealed After Video Goes Viral!

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is nearing completion, and its grand inauguration is expected in the next few months. As the deadline for completing its construction and interiors approaches, infrastructure upgrades are taking place rapidly. A video of the development of the airport that also shares a glimpse of how the airport looks from inside is viral on social media. This video is the first video that shares a glimpse of NMIA’s interior look. It showcases what one of India’s advanced aviation hubs looks like. The video is posted on Instagram by the handle @propertycoverage. The video gained a lot of attention. The main highlight of the video is the newly installed baggage conveyor belts and workers working around the clock so that they could meet the deadline, and the airport opens soon for people.

Take a look at the airport’s interiors here:

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Strong Finances, Transparent Governance Earn NMMC AA+ Credit Rating

The video is shot at the main terminal building. It reveals extensive, polished flooring it shows spacious interiors, along with the baggage claim area. The visuals show how all the workers are working and aiming to complete all the final-stage tasks. This indicates that the mega project is almost ready, and it is close to changing the travel experience in India. The inauguration date is not yet officially announced, but many reports state that Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated on September 17, 2025, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The project was expected to be unveiled on August 15, but the authorities faced technical issues in the terminal and taxiway work. Another reason for the delay in the launch was the early arrival of the Monsoon.

Features of the Navi Mumbai International Airport:

The Navi Mumbai airport, which spans 1,160 hectares in Ulwe, close to Panvel, is intended to reduce the strain now placed on Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Another goal of the new airport is to give the people of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) a contemporary aviation option. The airport is an architectural wonder with three connected terminals, two parallel runways, and cutting-edge passenger amenities, all inspired by lotus flowers.

NMIA will be able to accommodate 20 million passengers and 0.8 million tonnes of cargo per year in the initial phase. Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings (74%) and CIDCO (26%), is in charge of project management. More than 13,000 employees are currently working to complete the project by the deadline. According to several media reports, the Centre and the Adani Group are keen to begin both domestic and foreign activities at the same time.