Navi Mumbai International Airport: Get Ready to Collect Your First ‘NMI’ Code Boarding Pass by September-End

Starting late September, travellers flying out of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) may find themselves boarding flights from a new aviation code: ‘NMI’. This designation belongs to the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will become MMR’s second major air hub. Covering 1,160 hectares, the airport boasts twin runways spaced 1.55 kilometers apart—highlighting its massive scale. Once operational, MMR will be the first metropolitan area in India with two fully functional international airports, significantly enhancing its aviation capacity and reducing dependency on the overburdened Mumbai airport.

Domestic Flights to Begin Post-Monsoon, International Operations by 2026

Airlines are actively preparing for the airport’s phased launch, with domestic operations expected to commence soon after the monsoon season. International flights are projected to follow by mid-2026. Although there were earlier plans to shut and revamp Terminal 1 at the existing Mumbai airport by the end of 2025, these have now been shelved. NMIA’s location in Ulwe ensures seamless connectivity to major parts of Mumbai, including the northern suburbs and Panvel. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the airport’s inaugural passenger flight will take off by September 30 this year.

From Concept to Reality: 30 Years in the Making

The dream of decongesting Mumbai’s only airport has taken nearly three decades to come to life. The location at Ulwe was shortlisted between 1997 and 2000 by CIDCO, the City and Industrial Development Corporation. Fast forward to 2025, and the ₹16,700-crore project is nearly complete. NMIA is touted as India’s most sophisticated greenfield airport and ranks second only to Delhi’s IGI Airport in terms of scale. It represents a major milestone in the region’s infrastructure development, promising to significantly boost the region’s economic, transport, and employment landscape.

Airlines Ready for Take-Off as Testing Nears Completion

With key infrastructure for its initial phases completed, NMIA has already attracted interest from major airlines. IndiGo and Akasa Air have announced their participation, unveiling plans for staggered flight rollouts. An NMIA spokesperson stated that airspace restrictions have been extended until August 6 by the DGCA to complete final certifications. IndiGo aims to start with 36 daily flights, while Akasa will begin with 15. More airlines are exploring direct routes to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Initial capacity allows 8–10 aircraft movements per hour, scaling to 30 in early 2026 and potentially 45 in later stages.

Seamless Connectivity Across Modes of Transport

One of NMIA’s biggest strengths lies in its unmatched connectivity. Designed as a multimodal transport hub, the airport is accessible via road, rail, metro, and sea. The newly inaugurated Atal Setu drastically reduces travel time to just 40 minutes from South Mumbai. Commuters from Thane and Pune can also reach NMIA within 1–2 hours. These upgrades ensure smoother, faster transit to and from the airport, making it a viable alternative to the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The airport’s design aims to integrate modern mobility seamlessly for both passengers and logistics operations.

Relief in Sight for Mumbai’s Overloaded Airport

The launch of NMIA is expected to significantly reduce the burden on Mumbai’s current international airport, CSMIA, which ranks among the busiest single-runway airports in the world. Handling over 50 million passengers annually, CSMIA is grappling with severe space and traffic constraints. An NMIA spokesperson explained that the new facility will absorb much of the growing air traffic, helping balance operations between the two airports. CSMIA currently sees 950–1,000 aircraft movements per month, and on November 11, 2023, it hit a record of 1,032 in a single day.

Scaling for the Future: Passenger and Cargo Infrastructure

Once operational, NMIA will handle an estimated 20 million passengers annually in its initial phase, with long-term goals of scaling up to 90 million by 2040. The airport’s infrastructure includes four passenger terminals, a dedicated general aviation terminal, and an advanced cargo terminal. The cargo facility will initially manage 0.5 million tonnes and is projected to expand to 2.6 million tonnes in subsequent phases. With this level of scalability, NMIA is well-equipped to support the region’s growth in both commercial air travel and freight handling in the coming decades.

Next-Gen Travel Experience with a Blend of Heritage and Tech

Designed with scalability and passenger convenience in mind, NMIA promises a world-class travel experience. According to an airport spokesperson, the facility will incorporate advanced smart systems for smoother check-ins, enhanced security, and real-time flight tracking. The terminals are expected to reflect Indian cultural elements fused with contemporary architectural aesthetics. Passengers can look forward to streamlined transit options and environmentally friendly facilities. Sustainability, efficiency, and convenience are at the heart of NMIA’s design, ensuring it becomes a benchmark for modern airports not just in India but across Asia.