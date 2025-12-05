Navi Mumbai International Airport: Indigo Launches New Flights to Goa, Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Chennai

Commercial flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport are set to commence on December 25, 2025, marking a significant step in expanding air connectivity for the region. As airport facilities continue to grow and improve, the number of flights operating from this hub is expected to increase substantially. Indigo Airlines has announced an expansion of its services from Navi Mumbai to several key cities. Enhanced connectivity will include additional flights to Goa and Vadodara, while new routes to Coimbatore and Chennai will also become available. These expansions aim to cater to rising passenger demand and streamline travel for residents and visitors alike.

Indigo Airlines will begin daily services to Coimbatore and Chennai starting Monday, December 29, 2025. Flights to Vadodara will operate five times a week beginning December 30, while Goa-bound flights will also run five times weekly starting December 26. From Navi Mumbai, flights to Goa will depart at 12:45 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with return flights leaving Goa at 2:15 PM. Similarly, flights to Vadodara will operate at 3:00 PM from Navi Mumbai and return at 4:40 PM on the same days. Daily flights to Coimbatore are scheduled at 9:00 AM, returning at 11:15 AM, while Chennai-bound flights depart at 7:40 PM, with returns at 6:10 AM.

Preparations at Navi Mumbai International Airport have been extensive in anticipation of the inaugural flights on December 25. Trial operations were conducted on November 29 and 30, focusing on critical procedures such as passenger check-ins, security screening, and baggage handling systems. Airport staff also tested boarding processes to ensure smooth operations from day one. A detailed walkthrough of these trial runs, including the functionality of baggage belts and trolleys, was shared on social media to highlight the readiness of the airport. With these measures, authorities aim to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers using the new airport facilities.