Navi Mumbai International Airport Launch: ‘NMI’ vs ‘BOM’ — Flight Bookings, Airlines, and Travel Tips Every Passenger Should Know

Air passengers in Mumbai and its surrounding areas will soon get a new gateway with the launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Located near Panvel and Ulwe, the airport is expected to start functioning by the end of September. Built to ease the heavy traffic at Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), NMIA has been assigned the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code “NMI.” CSMIA will continue to use its current code “BOM.” Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has designated “VANM” as NMIA’s global identifier for aviation operations and air traffic management.

The importance of these codes lies in their global usage across the aviation sector. The IATA codes are most visible to travellers as they appear on tickets, baggage tags, and flight information boards, ensuring smooth travel experiences. ICAO codes, on the other hand, serve a more technical purpose, assisting pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers with flight planning and operational coordination. With “NMI” and “VANM” in place, the airport is seamlessly integrated into the international aviation system. The development of NMIA reflects growing air travel demand and offers relief to the congested Mumbai airport by sharing the load.

How to Book Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport

Once operations at NMIA officially commence, booking flights will be as convenient as using Mumbai’s existing airport. Passengers will be able to visit the official airline websites or use leading travel aggregator platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, Yatra, and Ixigo to compare fares, flight schedules, and seat availability. The process remains simple—choose your departure and destination cities, travel dates, and preferred flight timings. After finalising the selection, make the payment to confirm your ticket. Post-launch, passengers will see the code “NMI” printed on their tickets, confirming their booking from the newly operational Navi Mumbai airport.

Airlines and travel platforms are preparing to integrate NMIA into their systems, ensuring a seamless experience for passengers once the airport opens. Those booking flights should look out for “NMI” when selecting departure options. While the airport will initially handle a limited number of flights, it is expected to expand operations quickly. Travellers using digital platforms will be able to check real-time availability, compare prices across airlines, and enjoy smoother booking experiences with the inclusion of NMIA in global ticketing and reservation networks. This integration marks a new chapter for the Mumbai region’s air connectivity.

Airlines Confirm Operations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Low-cost carriers IndiGo and Akasa Air are the first airlines to announce their services from NMIA. IndiGo will initially begin with 18 daily flights, covering more than 15 Indian cities. By March 2026, its schedule will expand to 79 daily departures, including 14 international destinations, with a further increase to over 100 daily flights by November 2026. Akasa Air has also partnered with AdAirport Holdings Ltd to operate commercial services from the airport. Initially, passengers can expect about 100 domestic flights per week, which the airline plans to increase significantly over the coming years.

Akasa’s expansion strategy involves scaling up to more than 300 domestic departures weekly, along with around 50 international flights by 2026. This growth reflects the airlines’ confidence in NMIA’s ability to handle large passenger volumes and connect travellers to key domestic and global destinations. With these commitments, the airport will emerge as a critical aviation hub for western India, complementing the operations of Mumbai’s existing airport. The entry of multiple airlines is also expected to bring more competitive fares, enhanced connectivity, and convenience for passengers travelling within India as well as abroad.

Travel Guidelines for First-Time Flyers at NMIA

Passengers using NMIA for the first time should follow standard air travel protocols to ensure a smooth journey. For domestic flights, arriving at least two hours before departure is strongly recommended. Travellers should keep essential electronic items such as laptops, cameras, and power banks in their cabin luggage rather than checked-in bags. Sharp objects, inflammables, or any prohibited items must be avoided to pass security checks without hassle. Boarding passes and valid identification documents should be kept handy at all times. Clear signage within the airport will guide passengers to check-in counters, security zones, boarding gates, and lounges.

These preparations can save valuable time, especially during security checks and boarding. With NMIA designed as a modern airport, first-time users can expect advanced infrastructure, digital check-in options, and passenger-friendly facilities. Nevertheless, adhering to travel guidelines will make the process smoother and stress-free. The airport authorities are also expected to deploy staff assistance for travellers unfamiliar with the new layout. By following simple steps like checking flight status in advance and reaching the airport on time, passengers can enjoy a safe and efficient flying experience from the new aviation hub in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Likely to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on September 30

Why NMIA May Not Show Up on Booking Apps Yet

If travellers are unable to find the code “NMI” while booking flights, it is likely because commercial operations have not yet begun. Airline schedules, routes, and availability are usually updated closer to the airport’s official launch date. Passengers are advised to regularly check airline websites and booking platforms, where NMIA flight details will gradually be listed as the start date approaches. Once airlines release their first official schedules, the option to book from “NMI” will appear on all major portals, ensuring that travellers can plan their journeys without difficulty.

In the meantime, prospective passengers should keep track of updates from both airlines and travel booking platforms. As NMIA prepares to welcome its first wave of flights, booking platforms will begin reflecting the new airport’s details, offering passengers greater flexibility in choosing flights. The rollout of schedules will also help travellers decide between departing from the existing Mumbai airport or opting for the new Navi Mumbai facility. This seamless integration is expected to transform air travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, giving passengers an additional choice and easing congestion at the current international airport.