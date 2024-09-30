Navi Mumbai: Investigation Launched Into Proposed Liquor Shop Near Sai Baba Temple in Panvel

The Excise Department is set to investigate violations related to a proposed liquor shop at Enkay Heritage Cooperative Housing Society in Panvel, following complaints from residents and the Alert Citizens Team (ACT). Concerns have been raised about the impact of the liquor shop on women's safety and the potential for disturbances in the area.

The issue came to light when ACT and residents brought the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They expressed fears of public nuisance, as the proposed shop is located just 19 meters from the compound wall of the Sai Baba temple and 140 meters from the main temple in Panvel. Advocate Jaysing Jagannath Shere, representing the housing society, lodged a formal complaint with the Raigad district collector, citing the proximity of the liquor shop to these significant landmarks.

“We are deeply concerned, particularly due to the rising crimes against women and girls,” said a senior female resident of the society. ACT, which staged a silent human chain protest in August, highlighted that liquor consumers often drink outside wine shops, creating an uncomfortable environment for women and children in the vicinity.

Following the protest, over 50 women from the housing complex sent a petition to Chief Minister Shinde, requesting immediate intervention. The Chief Minister's Office responded by directing the excise and home departments to investigate the issue. ACT convenor B.N. Kumar, who followed up through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, confirmed that the Raigad district superintendent has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry.

Advocate Shere vowed to continue following up with local authorities to ensure that the proposed shop does not disturb the residents, stressing that the housing society cannot tolerate such a nuisance at its doorstep.