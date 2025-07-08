Navi Mumbai: JJ Hospital Doctor Jumps Off Atal Setu Bridge, Search Operation Launched

A 32-year-old doctor of state-run JJ Hospital in Mazgaon, allegedly jumped into the creek from the newly constructed Atal Setu bridge in Navi Mumbai on Sunday night, July 6. The incident was reported at around 9.45 pm on July 7, after a call to the Atal Setu Control Room.

According to the Ulwe Police, the caller said that one individual had jumped off the Atal Setu Bridge on the Mumbai-bound lane. After the distress call, police teams and beat marshals rushed to the scene and discovered a Honda Amaze car with number MH 46 CM 6837 and an iPhone at the spot.

After the investigation, the police identified the man as Dr Omkar Bhagwat Kavitke, a doctor at the famous JJ Hospital in Mumbai. He was a resident of Sector 20 in Kalamboli. The police confirmed his identity when they contacted a caller on the recovered phone.

The doctor's family reached the spot after receiving information from the police and confirmed his identity. Multiple rescue teams, including Mumbai police personnel and the Marine Security Department's 'Dhruvtara' boat, are searching for the Kavitke. The reason behind the extreme step is not known yet. More details are awaited.