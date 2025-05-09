Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Traffic Police Ban Parking on Spaghetti Road from May 13

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar Traffic Branch has announced the implementation of a 'No Parking Zone' on the Spaghetti Road from Ranjanpada to Taloja, effective from May 13, 2025. This decision comes in response to the ongoing issue of private buses parking along both sides of the road, causing severe traffic congestion and posing a significant risk of accidents.

The road, which is frequently used by pedestrians for walking and running, has become increasingly hazardous due to the blocking of lanes by parked buses. As a result, people engaging in physical activities are forced to step onto the middle lane, further increasing the chances of accidents.

Despite regular actions being taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, complaints have continued to pour in from citizens regarding this issue. The authorities have emphasized the urgent need to address this safety concern, especially considering the high volume of traffic and the presence of emergency services that require unhindered access.

The 'No Parking Zone' will be enforced across the entire stretch, except for police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, and essential service vehicles. This initiative aims to prevent accidents, ease traffic flow, and ensure smoother passage for all vehicles, including essential services.

This action aligns with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, Sections 115 and 116(1)(a)(b), and is based on a notification issued by the Maharashtra Government Home Department.

The new regulation will be in effect until further notice, marking a significant step towards improving road safety and public convenience in Navi Mumbai.