Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Sexual Harassment, Blackmail Under Pretext of Marriage

Uran: The Uran police have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a woman under the false promise of marriage and later threatening to leak her private photos and videos. The incidents reportedly took place between February and July 2024.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Gharat, a resident of Jasai in Uran.

According to police officials, Gharat established physical relations with the victim at her residence in Chirle, Uran, and at the Redwing Cancel Lodge in Panvel by misleading her with a promise of marriage. “As per the complaint, the accused not only forced himself on the woman multiple times without her consent, but also used private photos and videos to blackmail her. He even threatened to kill her if she approached the police,” said an officer from Uran police station.

A case has been registered under Sections 69 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual intercourse obtained through deceit and threats to harm a person’s reputation.