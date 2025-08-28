Navi Mumbai: Man Burns Wife Alive Over Suspicion of an Extra-Marital Affair

A man from Navi Mumbai is accused of burning his 32-year-old wife to death because he believes she had an affair outside of marriage. The man attempted to frame her murder as a suicide. His deception was exposed, nevertheless, when the couple's seven-year-old daughter, who reportedly saw the event, told the police that her father had burned her mother alive. The accused, 35, was taken into custody the next day after the incident, which happened in Pagotegaon in the Uran area early on August 25, they added. Senior inspector Hanif Mulani of the Uran police station told PTI that the accused, Rajkumar Ramshiromani Sahu, suspected his wife, Jagrani Rajkumar Sahu, of having an affair outside the marriage. At their Uran house, he reportedly tied the victim's hands and legs, doused her in kerosene, and set her on fire with a lighter. The woman was eventually taken to a hospital, where medical staff promptly pronounced her dead, police said.

He stated that a case of accidental death was initially filed after the accused claimed his wife had locked herself in a room of the house and committed suicide. "But our investigation found discrepancies in his story," Mulani told PTI. A completely different picture emerged after more inquiry, the official said. Further, after investigating more, they learnt the truth. The autopsy report and an important statement from the couple's seven-year-old daughter led them to get more details about the incident. "His wife locked herself in her room and killed herself, according to the accused. The child's statement, however, ran counter to the husband's account," the official stated.

He said police also looked at local CCTV footage, which showed the accused leaving the property in the early hours following the incident.

"This was vital evidence, contradicting man's claim that he was not present at home at the time of the incident," stated the government official.

The accused was arrested by the Uran police on August 26 after they filed a case against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder) based on the eyewitness's testimony and medical and forensic evidence, he said.



It's a blatant murder case. "This was unquestionably a vicious act of domestic violence," the official stated.



The case is being probed.