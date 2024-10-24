Navi Mumbai: Man Charged with Abetment of Suicide After Constable’s Death in Panvel

The Panvel City Police have booked the husband for abetment of suicide after a 26-year-old woman police constable allegedly took her own life at her home in Panvel on Tuesday afternoon. The woman’s husband had reportedly made frequent hurtful remarks against her, contributing to her distress.

Sneha Akash Godse, the deceased’s elder sister and the complainant, stated that her sister had been subjected to mental harassment by her husband, Akash Shivaji Godse, since January 12, 2014. The harassment allegedly stemmed from Akash's illicit relationship with a colleague, Charukeshi Bhagwat.

According to the complaint, Akash would often make demeaning comments toward Sneha, saying things like, "I don’t need you anymore, it would be better if you were dead," and "Charukeshi is well-educated and earns a good salary, so I don’t need you." These remarks led to frequent arguments and severe emotional distress for Sneha, causing her to contemplate suicide.

On October 22, 2014, Sneha was found dead, having hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom just before 12:30 PM. Her sister has accused Akash of driving Sneha to take this extreme step through his persistent harassment. She was attached to Navi Mumbai police commissionerate.

Following the complaint, the Panvel City Police have registered a case against Akash Shivaji Godse.