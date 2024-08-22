Navi Mumbai: Man Dies After Waiting Over Six Hours for Help Following Stabbing During Robbery in Ghansoli

A 25-year-old man tragically succumbed to his injuries after waiting for over six hours for help following a stabbing during a robbery in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. Police believe that the victim’s life could have been saved with timely medical assistance.

The assailant stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing with cash and a mobile phone near Ghansoli station in the first week of August. The victim, identified as Sushil Kumar Bind, was a resident of Mulund and originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Two weeks later, Navi Mumbai police’s Crime Branch arrested the 23-year-old suspect, Sameer Amarjeet Shaikh, a known drug addict with a history of spending three years in a rehabilitation center. Shaikh, a resident of Talvali village in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, was apprehended after an intensive investigation.

The incident came to light on the morning of August 5, when civic cleaning employees discovered a body near Ghansoli station and alerted the police. Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, a post-mortem examination revealed a stab wound to the chest, prompting the police to file a murder case against an unidentified assailant under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

A startling detail emerged during the investigation: two food delivery executives encountered the victim after the stabbing. The victim informed them he had been robbed, and one of the executives called the police, dialing both 100 and 108. However, after notifying the police, they left the scene. By the time the beat marshal arrived, no one was found at the reported location. The incident occurred between 2 am and 2:30 am.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajay Landge noted that the body was discovered approximately 200 meters from where the food delivery executives had initially reported seeing the victim. "The victim may have moved in search of help, which is why the police did not find anyone at the original location," Landge explained.

Around 8:30 am on August 5, a cleaning worker from the NMMC noticed a man lying on the footpath. Upon closer inspection, they found him unresponsive and alerted the police.

Landge revealed that the police reviewed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras, eventually identifying a suspect's two-wheeler. The investigation team worked tirelessly for 15 days to solve the case. "The blurry CCTV footage ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect after a relentless 15-day investigation," said Landge.

While the police have recovered the suspect's motorbike, the knife used in the stabbing has yet to be found. "There was only one injury, and no blood was found at the location where the victim was discovered. The distance between the attack site and where the victim was found was around 200 meters," Landge added.

According to the police, the victim had left home on August 4 to get his mobile phone repaired and was carrying ₹1200 in cash. He also planned to visit the APMC market to buy vegetables. Previously, he had sold vegetables in Kalwa and had returned from his native village just two days earlier, intending to restart his vegetable business.

"Prima facie, it appears the accused stabbed the victim in an attempt to rob him. However, more details will emerge during the interrogation," the police stated. Meanwhile, authorities have urged citizens to report such incidents to the police and to remain at the scene until officers arrive, assuring the public that those who assist will be supported and not harassed.