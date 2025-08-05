Navi Mumbai: Man Violently Attacks Stray Dog in Kopar Khairane; Locals Beat Him in Anger (Watch Video)

In yet another case of animal cruelty a man in Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane area was caught on camera brutally assaulting a stray dog with a wooden plank. In a video that has gone viral, the man is seen striking the dog multiple times with a heavy stick of plywood. The footage quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The injured animal was later rescued by People for Animals (PFA) Mumbai Unit 2.

(Action-Reaction Kinda Kalesh) A Guy attacks on Street Dog with Stick, Got thrashed by a Group later

https://t.co/1WQyuBNE5E — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 4, 2025

The accused was soon tracked down and confronted by a group of people. The attacker’s mother had provoked her son and later justified the violence. She reportedly said they would do it again if necessary. The video has received over 77,000 views, with users demanding justice and calling for strict action against the accused. As the video spread, local residents identified the man and confronted him in public. A crowd gathered and thrashed him. In a widely shared clip, a woman is seen beating him with her slippers in the middle of the road, shaming him for his actions. Providing an update on the dog’s condition, the Street Dogs of Bombay group shared on Instagram that the dog is now safe and recovering well.