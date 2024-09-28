Navi Mumbai: Manager and Two Bar Stewards Booked After Police Raid at ChampagneBar and Restaurant in Vashi

APMC police have booked the manager and two bar stewards following a raid at Kalpana (Champagne) Bar and Restaurant, located at Satra Plaza along Palm Beach Road in Vashi. The raid took place on Friday night, during which police discovered female singers performing obscene dances and vulgar acts in the bar's hall.

Earlier, videos surfaced on social media showing women dancing to popular Hindi songs and engaging in inappropriate behavior at Champagne Bar and Restaurant in Vashi.

According to police, the raid was carried out around 11:15 PM on September 27. An official from APMC Police Station stated, “The female performers were engaged in obscene dances and vulgar acts, violating the terms of their license and breaching government-imposed rules and regulations." A case has since been registered.

The individuals booked by the police have been identified as Pandurang Vasudev Kamat, 54, the bar's manager and a resident of Thane; Divyanathan Gyanprakasham Nahar, 48, a steward at the bar; and Govind Mangal Pandit, 39, also a steward. Both stewards are residents of the bar premises.

They have been charged under sections 296 and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for indulging in obscene acts in a public place with common intent. Additionally, they have been served a notice under Section 34(03) of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.