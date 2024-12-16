Navi Mumbai Metro Earns ISO Certifications for Quality, Environment and Safety Standards

The Navi Mumbai Metro, operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), has been awarded ISO certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. These certifications recognise its dedication to upholding the highest standards in Quality Management, Environmental Management, and Occupational Health and Safety, according to CIDCO.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, stated, “The ISO certifications reinforce CIDCO’s commitment to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety. They further highlight CIDCO’s prominence in urban development and infrastructure sectors.”

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 earned all three ISO certifications in its first year of operation, making it the only metro line in Maharashtra to achieve this distinction. The certifications, awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI) through Maha Metro, were received by Shri Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO.

“These prestigious ISO certifications are a testament to CIDCO’s continuous efforts to improve the operational excellence of Navi Mumbai Metro,” said a CIDCO spokesperson. “They affirm our dedication to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation services to the residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas.”

The spokesperson added, “These certifications strengthen our commitment to providing world-class metro services while prioritizing quality, sustainability, and safety. We are proud to contribute to Navi Mumbai’s evolution into a smart, modern city with cutting-edge infrastructure.”

Navi Mumbai Metro Feats:

ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management): This certification highlights Navi Mumbai Metro's focus on delivering consistently high-quality services, ensuring customer satisfaction, and enhancing operational efficiency.

ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management): The certification underscores CIDCO’s commitment to sustainable practices in metro operations, aiming to reduce environmental impact, enhance resource efficiency, and preserve the natural environment.

ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management): This certification reflects CIDCO’s proactive approach in safeguarding the health and safety of all employees and workers involved in metro operations, ensuring a safe working environment through stringent health and safety protocols.