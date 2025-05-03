Navi Mumbai: MLA Submits Memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for Panvel Station Modernisation

Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take immediate steps for the modernization of Panvel Railway Station, one of the region’s busiest transport hubs. Minister Vaishnaw, currently touring key railway stations across India, visited Panvel today where Thakur submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting pressing infrastructure and passenger concerns.

Accompanied by MLA Mahesh Baldi, BJP district president Avinash Koli, district general secretary Nitin Patil, and Shiv Sena district chief Ramdas Shevale, Thakur called for a meeting with senior railway officials to fast-track solutions.

The memorandum described Panvel as the “Gateway to Mumbai,” emphasizing its role as a crucial junction for Konkan Railway, Mumbai–Navi Mumbai rail services, and Pune-bound trains. With rapid urban growth in areas like Ulwe–Dronagiri, the launch of the Atal Setu, JNPT expansion, and the soon-to-open Navi Mumbai International Airport, the need for an upgraded station has become critical.

Key demands outlined by Thakur include extending the subway between platforms 1 and 4 to New Panvel (East), building a wider foot overbridge, completing the delayed parking deck on the east side, and installing escalators and lifts for the elderly, differently-abled, and pregnant women. He also stressed the need to speed up construction of the station building and create an interconnection loop between the Harbour Line, Main Line, and local trains to improve operations during emergencies.

Although Panvel Station holds ‘A’ grade status, Thakur noted that passengers continue to face major inconveniences. He requested the railway minister’s intervention to ensure that long-awaited upgrades are implemented without further delay.