Navi Mumbai: MNS Workers Caught on Camera Assaulting Salon Owner in Kamothe; Video Goes Viral

A salon owner was allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, October 14, at the A-star unisex salon located in the Sai Regency Society in Kamothe. A video of the alleged assault has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in Latestly eyewitnesses said that a group of men and women attacked the salon over an alleged abusive remark.In the viral clip, MNS workers are seen engaging with Atik, asking him why he didn't answer their calls. As the video proceeds further, the MNS workers are seen assaulting and beating Atik. The video shows MNS workers raining slaps and kicks on the salon owner as the customers watch the incident.

Manse ka nam le kar rahe gunda raj kya rok payegi police aise gundo ko A-star unisex saloon ko milega insaf

shop no 4 plot no 17, Sai regency society, Kamothe, opposite Central Bank, Sector 15, Khandeshhwar, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 410209 pic.twitter.com/FfzZm6pRpR — HARRY SHAIKH (@HarryshaikhH) October 16, 2025

In the last few months, several MNS workers have been involved in a series of attacks on the public.A few days ago a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) lady office-bearer slapped a non-Marathi woman who abused her husband and used derogatory remarks about the Marathi language following a dispute at the railway station in Thane.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the MNS worker, identified as Swara Ghate, called the woman to her office and forced her to apologise to the people of Maharashtra in front of several men. Following the apology, the MNS office-bearer can be seen slapping the woman and warning her.According to police, the incident traces back to two days ago when a local train passenger, Arjun Kate, accidentally bumped into a woman while getting off a train. Arjun immediately apologised, but the woman allegedly responded angrily, using abusive language, physically confronting him, and making derogatory remarks against Marathi people.The MNS has warned that anyone who insults the Marathi language or people will face consequences in 'MNS style'.