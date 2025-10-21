Navi Mumbai: Mother and Daughter Dies in Building Fire at Kamothe

Navi Mumbai Fire: Major fire broke out in Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 in Navi Mumbai area on Monday October 2o,2025 night. Huge flames of fire was seen coming out of the block creating panic in the area. Unfortunately, two people died while others manage to escape building on time. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control and evacuated the residents safely. It is stated that fire was triggered due to gas Short curcit .

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in room number 301 on the third floor of the society due to the explosion of two gas cylinders and it spread. The mother and daughter of the family present in the house did not get a chance to get out due to the huge flames of the fire and were trapped inside.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Monday night. Mother and daughter killed, three others rescued in time. Short circuit suspected as cause; investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LIR0MgfDrc — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

Also Read: Gurugram Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Showroom, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

When the residents of the building realized a fire had started, they immediately ran outside. Shortly after, five fire engines arrived at the scene. Firefighters climbed the building and began spraying water to put out the fire. Eventually, they managed to control it. However, after inspecting the house, they discovered that a mother and daughter who were trapped inside had died. The reason they were trapped is still unknown.

The names of the deceased in the incident have not yet been revealed. However, this tragedy that occurred during the Diwali festival has spread mourning in the Kamothe area and there is a lot of grief. Further investigation is underway to find out what exactly caused the fire.