Navi Mumbai: Motorbike Rider Dies in Accident, Trailer Driver Booked

The Belapur police have booked a trailer driver after a motorbike rider, Gaurav Sopan Shinde, died in an accident along the Belapur-Uran highway on Monday night. Shinde was traveling to his home in Kamothe from Uran when he was struck by a trailer while crossing the flyover near Apollo Hospital in Belapur.

Shinde sustained severe injuries to his chest, stomach, and head. According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:15 PM on May 20 when Shinde was riding towards Uran Phata. "After crossing the flyover opposite the NMMC headquarters and approaching another flyover over the railway track, a trailer coming from behind hit him," said a police official from Belapur police station. Shinde was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Read More: Porsche crash row: Fadnavis rushes to Pune police chief's office, says police acted correctly

The trailer driver, identified as Lokappa Appa Khandekar, 41, was detained by the police and later released after being issued a notice under Section 41(1)A of the CRPC. However, a case has been registered against the driver for negligence causing death.