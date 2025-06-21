Navi Mumbai: Multi-Storey Parking Lot in Belapur Shut Down Just Months After Opening

Navi Mumbai: The multi-storey parking facility in Belapur, inaugurated in December 2024, was abruptly shut down last week. The Belapur ward office has issued a directive to the contractor to cease the pay-and-park operations and instructed that all vehicles parked in the facility be removed within 24 hours.

Inaugurated on December 13, 2024, by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the parking structure was built at a cost of ₹34.63 crore. Although construction was completed by mid-2024, its opening to the public was delayed due to administrative procedures. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) only began the contractor appointment process in September.

According to the notice issued by NMMC, the G+4 parking facility located at Plot No. 39, Sector-15 in the Belapur Division is to be shut down immediately. During the handover on June 13, 2025, officials found 7 two-wheelers and 41 other vehicles parked at the site. In response, four security guards were deployed to ensure the smooth removal of all 48 vehicles by their respective owners.

The notice further warned that any attempt to reoccupy or take control of the facility would lead to criminal proceedings.

The parking lot was designed to accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers, aiming to ease Belapur's chronic roadside parking issues. Strategically located near Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed jetty for water transport, the facility was expected to be a key asset in a rapidly developing part of the city.

Despite its potential, the parking lot reportedly received a lukewarm response from motorists, with the contractor struggling to generate sufficient business. Ironically, the roads surrounding the facility remain congested, with both sides heavily occupied by parked vehicles—especially during evening hours when local eateries experience peak footfall.