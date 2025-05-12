Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Meat Shops

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a strict directive prohibiting the operation of private slaughterhouses and the sale of meat for human consumption without prior permission from the civic body. This move is in accordance with Section 458 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, and the by-laws governing the regulation of slaughterhouses.

As part of efforts to curb unauthorized constructions, the Revenue and Forest Department, through a government resolution dated April 23, 2025, has made it mandatory for businesses to present a 'Building Completion Certificate' or 'Occupancy Certificate' before obtaining a trade license.

NMMC has appealed to all meat vendors to apply online for meat sale licenses by visiting the official website www.nmmc.gov.in. Applications must be submitted under the 'Citizen Services' section, specifically under the Health Department, along with valid building documents and necessary paperwork.

The corporation has also warned unauthorized meat sellers to shut down their operations immediately. Strict action will be taken against violators found operating without the required permissions.