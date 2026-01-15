Navi Mumbai Municipal Polls 2026: Municipal Commissioner Dr Shinde Casts Vote, Inspects Polling Facilities

In the lead-up to the municipal elections, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe visited a polling station in Vashi to review the voting process firsthand. He examined the security arrangements, police deployment, and readiness of polling officials. During his visit, he interacted with election staff, security personnel, and voters, expressing satisfaction with the measures in place. Commissioner Bharambe urged citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear, assuring them that the authorities were fully committed to ensuring a safe and orderly election environment across the city.

To maintain law and order throughout Navi Mumbai, strict police arrangements have been deployed at all entry and exit points, as well as at each polling station. Sensitive areas have received additional attention, with central security forces and army personnel stationed strategically. Continuous patrolling, checkpoints, and surveillance through CCTV cameras are in operation to closely monitor activities, aiming to prevent any disruption. These preparations reflect the administration’s proactive approach in guaranteeing a secure environment for both voters and polling staff during the high-stakes civic elections.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde also took part in the democratic process by casting his vote at Ryan International School in Nerul, accompanied by his spouse. From the morning, he visited multiple polling stations to review the voting procedures, observe facilities provided for voters, and ensure the smooth conduct of the election process. Dr. Shinde emphasized the importance of active participation, encouraging citizens to exercise their franchise without hesitation. His presence highlighted the administration’s dedication to transparency and efficient management across all polling locations in the city.

Dr. Shinde further reassured that the city administration is fully prepared for a peaceful, transparent, and disruption-free voting process. He stressed that every citizen’s vote is vital to strengthening democracy and that all necessary facilities have been provided to facilitate safe participation. Citizens have been urged to cast their votes fearlessly, contributing to a fair electoral process. With comprehensive security measures, vigilant monitoring, and administrative oversight, Navi Mumbai aims to conduct its municipal elections in a manner that is both orderly and reassuring for voters across all wards.