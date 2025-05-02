Navi Mumbai Municipal School Students Watch IPL 2025 Match with Nita Ambani at Wankhede Stadium

The students of NMMC’s PM Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School had the incredible opportunity to watch an IPL match live at Wankhede Stadium alongside Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, and world-renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

By consistently implementing innovative initiatives, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Rabale-based school under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has remained a leader not only in academic progress but also in the holistic development of its students.

As part of this effort, over 450 students from NMMC School No. 55 were taken to Wankhede Stadium to experience the thrill of an IPL match. This memorable event was made possible through the support of the organization ‘CRY’ and the initiative of former Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane. Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department Sangharatna Khillare and school principal Snehal Vishe also played key roles in making this happen.

Most of the students at the school come from families of hardworking laborers, and for many of them, it was the first time witnessing a live cricket match in a stadium. The joy and excitement of this unique experience were clearly visible on the faces of the students, teachers, and staff, marking a truly unforgettable day for everyone involved.