Navi Mumbai Murder Case: Crime Branch Arrests Uran Murder Case Suspect From Karnataka

The Navi Mumbai crime branch team arrested the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Uran last week. According to the information, the accused, Dawood Shaikh, was arrested from the Shahpur hill area in Karnataka's Gulbarga district.

Yashashree Shinde, the victim of the murder, had been reported missing, and later, her body was found dumped near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Multiple injury marks and stab wounds were found on the victim's body, suspecting that she was brutally murdered.

Navi Mumbai said in its initial investigation that they suspect a love affair went wrong. A case of murder was registered and five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. She was a resident of Uran and used to work in Belapur, about 25 km away.

Earlier, Mohsin, a man from Karnataka, was taken into custody by police. Cops got information from phone call details that he was in constant contact with the victim. They are investigating his connection with the main accused and other suspects. Mohsin is likely to be brought to Uran today for further interrogation.