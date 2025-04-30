Navi Mumbai: Nagpur Man Arrested for Making Obscene Video Call to Woman

Panvel: The Panvel City police arrested a man from Nagpur for allegedly making an obscene video call to a Panvel woman. The accused made a WhatsApp video call to the woman, during which he hid his face but removed all his clothes and engaged in vulgar behavior on camera.

According to the Police, the disturbing case of online harassment was reported under the Panvel City Police Station, where a woman from Karanjade was subjected to an obscene video call. The accused, identified as Shubham Kharbe, a resident of Nagpur, allegedly made a WhatsApp video call to the woman, during which he hid his face but removed all his clothes and engaged in vulgar behavior on camera.

The incident caused significant mental distress and humiliation to the victim, who promptly approached the police to lodge a formal complaint.

Acting swiftly on the matter, police officials under the guidance of Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray—namely Police Naik Ravindra Pardhi and Constable Patil—initiated a technical investigation. Their efforts traced the accused to Nagpur.

A police team was dispatched to Nagpur, where they successfully located and arrested Kharbe. Further legal action is currently underway.

The Panvel City Police have urged citizens to report any such instances of online harassment and assured strict action against offenders.