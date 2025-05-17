Navi Mumbai: Navigation Screens Installed at NMMC Headquarters to Ease Public Access to Departments

Belapur: In a significant step towards citizen convenience and digital governance, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed interactive navigation screens at its headquarters in Belapur. These touchscreen kiosks are designed to help visitors easily locate departments and officials within the uniquely structured circular building.

The NMMC headquarters attracts not only thousands of citizens for various civic services but also dignitaries and tourists drawn to its iconic architecture. Given the complex layout of the building, citizens often face challenges in finding the correct floors or directions. To address this, the civic body has already placed directional signboards and digital screens throughout the premises.

Taking the initiative further, NMMC has now introduced advanced touchscreen navigation kiosks. These screens display digital floor maps, allowing users to select the department or officer they wish to visit. Upon selection, the screen provides clear directions—both visually and in written format—on how to reach the destination after exiting the elevator. The information is available in both Marathi and English, ensuring accessibility for all.

Priority departments—those that receive the most footfall—are featured prominently on the interface for quicker access. The first screen has been installed near the central elevator on the ground floor, and similar kiosks are being added to the second, third, and fourth floors.

"The goal is to make citizen visits smoother and eliminate confusion," said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, who has emphasized the integration of modern technology in public service. "Along with moving most services online, we want physical visits to our office to be just as seamless," he added.

By combining traditional signage with state-of-the-art navigation technology, the NMMC aims to set a new standard in municipal accessibility and public convenience.