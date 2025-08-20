Navi Mumbai: Nerul Woman Injured as Slab Collapses in Flat; Civic Officials Blame Heavy Rains

A woman sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon when part of a concrete slab inside her flat at Vighnaharta Society, Sector-1 in Nerul, suddenly collapsed. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention. Residents reported hearing a loud crashing sound before discovering the woman trapped beneath the debris. Local residents assisted in getting her out, while emergency services quickly arrived at the spot. Doctors have confirmed that she is undergoing treatment and remains under observation. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed during the incident inside the residential society.

A video recorded shortly after the collapse captured the woman bleeding and appearing deeply shaken by the incident. Civic officials later confirmed that the housing society had been showing visible signs of wear and tear for some time. They noted that heavy rains over the past few days had further weakened the structure, causing the slab to eventually give way. “The damage had been there for years, but the continuous rainfall in the city accelerated the deterioration,” one official stated. Residents expressed concerns that the problem had not been addressed despite earlier warnings.

The unfortunate episode has once again sparked worries about the safety of old and ageing residential buildings in Navi Mumbai. Several housing societies have previously been listed as requiring urgent structural repairs, yet delays in action remain a growing concern. Civic authorities have announced that a detailed structural audit of the affected building will be conducted in the coming days. Experts are urging prompt safety inspections across similar complexes to prevent another such mishap. Residents are now demanding swift and transparent measures to safeguard lives.