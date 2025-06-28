Navi Mumbai: Newborn Girl Abandoned Outside Panvel Shelter with Emotional Note; Police Begin Probe

Panvel: In a distressing incident that has shocked Panvel city, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a basket on the footpath outside a girls’ shelter home in the Taka area early this morning. The infant was discovered along with a handwritten note in English, in which the parents expressed deep regret over their inability to raise the child due to emotional and financial hardships.

Alerted by the sound of the baby crying, local residents rushed to the spot and found the newborn wrapped in a basket. They immediately informed Panvel City Police, who arrived promptly and shifted the child to Panvel Sub-District Hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed that the baby is currently in stable condition.

The note found with the baby reads:

“Dear Sir/Madam,

We are really sorry that we had to do this. We had no other option. We can’t manage anything for this baby mentally and financially. Please do not involve anyone or escalate the matter. We don’t want her to face whatever we have to face. We plead you to keep her life. I hope we take her back one day. We are near her. We are sorry.”

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for child abandonment, a serious criminal offense under Indian law. A search is currently underway to trace the child’s parents.

Speaking on the incident, MLA Prashant Thakur said, “This is a heart-wrenching and worrying incident, especially because the child is a girl. It raises serious questions about the mental state and desperation of the parents. Until the child’s family is located, society must step in. I, along with my team, will ensure financial support and coordinate with police for the child’s care and safety. All necessary steps will be taken for her future.”

The baby is expected to undergo further medical evaluation in Alibag. Authorities have urged citizens to come forward with any information related to the case.