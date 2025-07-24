Navi Mumbai News: 42-Year-Old Traffic Police Dies After Being Struck Over by Hydra Crane In Mahape

A 42-year-old traffic constable died at Mahape circle after being struck by a hydra crane and falling under its front wheel. This tragic accident took place on July 24 afternoon, which has created chaos in surrounding area. As reported by FPJ DCP (traffic) Tirupati Kakade stated that the late traffic constable Ganesh Patil was assigned to the Mahape traffic unit.

Ganesh patil and his associates were assigned to Mahape circle to manage the vehicular traffic flow due to major traffic jam. According to a report by TOI, Patil, standing in front of the driver's seat, was struck by the primary hook block of the Hydra crane, causing him to fall under the front wheel as the crane moved. This will be verified with CCTV recordings.

Meanwhile, In an Hit and Run accident a police constable from thane lost his life after getting hit by a speeding dumper. This accident took place on Saturday July 12th morning near Cadbury junction. Deceased identified as Suresh Bhalerao was heading towards Police headquarters. Suresh had joined the Maharashtra Police in 2007 lived with his family in Shivaji Nagar, Thane.

As per the FPJ reports, deceased Suresh was heading towards police headquarters on bike while speeding dumper hit him from behind causing him to collapse on the road. He was found bleeding at the scene by locals who alerted the police. Following the accident he was taken to a private hospital but unfortunately was declared dead on arrival. Police officer Krishna Kopnikar who was on duty at Cadbury Junction along with the traffic police said, " “Following the accident, we immediately called for an ambulance, but it did not arrive in time. So we rushed him to Jupiter Hospital in an auto-rickshaw.”