Navi Mumbai News: Heated Argument Over Gold Necklace Leads to Murder of 90-Year-Old Woman; Son-In-Law Arrested

Navi Mumbai : 90-year-old woman was beaten to death by her son-in-law after having heated argument over gold necklace she had recently purchased and hidden from her daughters. Police have arrested accused son-in-law in connection to this case. As per the initial report deceased identified as Hirabai was found dead inside her home on (Nov 9). Preliminary reports claimed that she died after her leg slipped, however post-mortem later confirmed multiple injuries on her head, face, hands and chest, which ruled out accidental death claim.

FPJ reported that, deceased Hirabai, sold her land and received around Rs 15 lakh, which she equally divided among family members. Accused, identified as Suresh Patil, questioned Hirabai about why she bought a gold necklace and hide it from her daughters. Normal discussion soon turned into violent fight leading to murder of elderly lady.

A concerned citizen's call to emergency services (112) stopped the improper cremation of a 90-year-old woman. Police Officer Swapnil Kedar responded and, because the family lacked a death certificate, filed a report of accidental death and ordered a post-mortem examination. Officer Kedar became suspicious of the accused, who strongly objected to the post-mortem.

Accused's statements also contradicted evidence from the location. During questioning, the accused confessed to murder and was arrested. He will remain in police custody until November 27 while Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi of Uran police station continues the investigation.