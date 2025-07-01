Navi Mumbai News: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on JNPT Highway, FIR for Negligence Filed

Tragic accident took place in Navi Mumbai where a motorcyclist lost his life while his friend sustained serious injures. This accident took place on Monday early hours near Karanjade, along the JNPT Highway. Amid heavy rains duo where riding motorcycle and they rammed into a road divider. Following an initial probe, Panvel City Police have registered a case of negligence against the deceased rider.

FPJ reported that the deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Manoj Gawde (30), and the injured pillion rider as Alpesh Ramchandra Kolhkar (27) both residents of Karanjade. Kolhkar visited Gawde's residence for dinner on Sunday. They spent the evening talking and went for a motorcycle ride around 2 AM. While returning to Karanjade from Palaspe, they were caught in heavy rain. Following the accident police personnel rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the victims to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Unfortunately, the impact of accident was so serious that doctors declared Gawde dead on arrival, while Kolhkar continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police officer said that, "The accident occurred due to Gawde’s rash and negligent driving under unsafe weather conditions. Based on this, we have registered a case against him and initiated further proceedings."