Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cleans Up 5.5 Tons of Waste After A.R. Rahman’s ‘Wonderment’ Show

Nerul: Navi Mumbai, known nationwide for its cleanliness, lived up to its reputation once again as 5.5 tons of waste were collected and transported to the project site following the global premiere live musical event “Wonderment” by world-renowned composer A.R. Rahman at D.Y. Patil Stadium under the ‘Waves 2025’ banner.

Thousands of music lovers attended the concert, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, had meticulously planned the post-event cleanup of the stadium’s surroundings. Additional Commissioner Mr. Sunil Pawar led the night-long special sanitation drive. Circle 1 Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ajay Gadade, Deputy Commissioner Mr. Somnath Potre, and Belapur Division Assistant Commissioner Dr. Amol Palve closely oversaw operations.

The cleanup team, consisting of Chief Sanitation Officer Mr. Sanjeev Shekde, Sanitation Officer Mr. Naresh Andher, 4 sanitation inspectors, 3 supervisors, and 54 sanitation workers, ensured that the area was spotless by morning. Along with the 5.5 tons of waste inside the stadium, another 2 tons of garbage — mainly plastic bottles — were cleared from roads and nearby areas, with the help of three Tata Ace garbage trucks.

Residents expressed their satisfaction at waking up to clean streets, reflecting Navi Mumbai’s commitment to maintaining its image as a model city.