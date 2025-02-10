Navi Mumbai: NMMC Contractual Workers Call Off Strike After Meeting with Municipal Commissioner

Navi Mumbai: Contract workers affiliated with the Samaj Samata Workers’ Union have called off their indefinite strike following a crucial meeting with Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde at the civic headquarters.

Thousands of contract workers launched the strike on February 10, disrupting essential services such as sanitation and water supply, leading to significant inconvenience for citizens. However, after discussions with the municipal administration, union representative Mangesh Lad announced that the strike was withdrawn in the interest of the common people and response to assurances given by Dr. Shinde.

Municipal Administration’s Response

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stated that it had already taken constructive steps to address the demands of outsourced employees. In an official letter sent on February 9, the civic administration urged the union to reconsider its planned strike.

Despite this appeal, workers affiliated with the Samaj Samata Workers’ Union went ahead with their protest on February 10, causing disruptions in daily sanitation services and affecting municipal operations. When NMMC attempted to deploy substitute personnel, striking workers allegedly obstructed garbage collection and transport operations, worsening the situation.

To ensure uninterrupted civic services, NMMC directed its service providers to arrange alternative manpower. However, the protest created logistical challenges, prompting urgent negotiations between municipal officials and union representatives.

Steps Taken to Address Workers' Demands

To resolve the ongoing issues, NMMC had earlier formed a special committee on January 7, 2025, chaired by a retired Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. The union has been formally notified about this initiative, and the first meeting of the committee is scheduled for February 12, 2025. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within two months, and representatives from various labor unions, including the Samaj Samata Workers’ Union, have been invited to present their concerns.

A senior NMMC official stated, “Since the civic body is actively working in the interest of workers, disrupting essential services through protests is inappropriate. The union has been urged to await the committee’s findings before taking further action.”

Following assurances from Dr. Kailas Shinde, union leaders officially announced the suspension of their protest, ensuring that essential municipal services will now resume without further disruption.