Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Single-Use Plastic, 36 Kg Seized and ₹30,000 in Fines Collected

Navi Mumbai, May 5, 2025: In a decisive action against the use of single-use plastic, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seized a total of 36.3 kilograms of plastic bags and imposed ₹30,000 in fines over the past four days. The drive, conducted under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, is part of a broader initiative to reduce plastic waste and encourage eco-friendly alternatives such as cloth and paper bags.

The crackdown was carried out by the Circle 2 flying squad, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, who inspected several businesses across the city. On May 1, during the Maharashtra Day celebrations, the squad intercepted a two-wheeler carrying 30 kilograms of plastic bags at the Mulund-Airoli toll plaza, which were being transported from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. A fine of ₹5,000 was levied on Rajesh Gupta, the owner of the vehicle.

Earlier, on April 30, the flying squad inspected Shivshakti Stores in Ghansoli and found a stash of 1 kilogram of plastic bags. The store was fined ₹5,000. Pooja Traders, also located in Ghansoli, was fined ₹5,000 for possessing 500 grams of plastic bags. On May 3, D.R. Bhanuushali & Sons in Koparkhairane was fined ₹5,000 after the squad found 1 kilogram of plastic bags in use. Furthermore, Thorat Bandhu Kirana Stores in Sector 1 and Mahalaxmi Mart in Sector 6, Airoli were each fined ₹5,000, and plastic bags weighing 3 kilograms and 800 grams were seized, respectively.

In addition to this enforcement, NMMC is running public awareness campaigns urging residents and businesses to stop using plastic bags and switch to sustainable options. The NMMC stressed the need for community participation in tackling plastic pollution to safeguard both the environment and public health.