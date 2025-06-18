Navi Mumbai: NMMC Declares 501 Structures Dangerous; 51 Marked as 'Uninhabitable'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did a structural survey of buildings in Navi Mumbai. It stated that 501 buildings are dangerous within its jurisdiction. It made this declaration after a detailed structural survey was conducted by relevant departments. Taking to X, the NMMC shared the details of the survey. Based on their degree of hazard and the urgency of necessary repairs or evacuation, the buildings have been categorised. Based on the information provided, 51 structures have been categorised as "C-1," meaning they are deemed to be exceedingly unsafe, uninhabitable, and in urgent need of eviction. An additional 104 buildings are classified as "C-2A," which means they need to be vacated and have structural repairs made. In the meantime, 297 buildings have been classified as "C-2B," meaning they need structural repairs but don't need to be vacated. The remaining 49 buildings fall within the "C-3" category and require just modest maintenance.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील 501 धोकादायक इमारतींची यादी जाहीर



नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका कार्यक्षेत्रामधील धोकादायक इमारतींचे सन 2025-2026 या वर्षासाठी विभागवार सर्वेक्षण करण्यात आले असून सर्वेक्षणानंतर अतिधोकादायक, राहण्यास अयोग्य व तात्काळ निष्कासित करणे अशा… — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) June 18, 2025

The full list of these dangerous structures is available at the official website of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: nmmc.gov.in. To check the full list, viewers can navigate through the ‘General Information’ section under ‘Departments’. The full list is available under the ‘Encroachment Department’ section.

How Does The Civic Body Classify Which Structures Fall In What Category?

As per the civic engineers, the structures are classified into different categories - C1, C2, and C3. The classification is done depending on the detailed assessment of its structural integrity that includes checking collapse prevention, drainage and roof check, and electrical safety. They also inspect the RCC frame, columns, slabs, and overall stability. The survey is carried out so that there is minimal damage to the public.

What Does C1, C2, and C3 mean?

C1: Necessitates demolition and evacuation right away.

C2: Major structural repairs can make it safe.

C3: Not immediately dangerous and simply requires minor fixes.