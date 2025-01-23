Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal RCC Buildings in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: In a decisive move against unauthorised constructions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a demolition drive in the Airoli ward on Wednesday. Despite prior notices issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the contractor continued with illegal construction, prompting the corporation to take strict action.

Under the directives of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and guidance from Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe, the Encroachment Department initiated the demolition. The operation targeted unauthorised RCC buildings in Sector 2, specifically E-200 and E-440, constructed without obtaining the necessary permissions from NMMC.

The drive was executed under the supervision of Dr. Ankush Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner of G Division, and Junior Engineer Sandeep Mhatre, with active involvement from the encroachment team. The demolition utilized four breakers, six hammers, one gas cutter, and the efforts of 12 laborers.

As part of the action, a fine of Rs 25,000 per notice was imposed, totaling Rs 50,000. The NMMC has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order in urban planning and has warned that anti-encroachment operations will intensify.