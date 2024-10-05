Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Structures in Koparkhairane

The Encroachment Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished two unauthorized constructions in Koparkhairane on Friday after the builders ignored prior warnings to cease operations. The civic body had previously issued notices, instructing the owners to halt construction and remove the illegal structures, but work continued in defiance of these orders.

The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), following directives from Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailash Shinde.

According to officials from the Koparkhairane ward, a notice was issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, to P.G. Sane, a resident of Room No. 315, SS Type building, Sector-18, Koparkhairane. The notice demanded the removal of an illegal structure. After the owner failed to comply, the structure was demolished, and a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed.

In a similar case, a notice under Section 54 of the same Act was issued to K.T. Reality for unauthorized construction on Plot No. 27, Sai Kutir, Sector-9, Koparkhairane. This marked the second time the structure had been demolished. Additionally, the civic body removed 20 unauthorized shanties located on municipal land in Sector 9A.

The Koparkhairane ward, led by Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole, executed the demolition drive, with officers and staff present. NMMC officials have announced that anti-encroachment operations will intensify in the coming days to prevent further unauthorized constructions in the city.