Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorized Construction in Airoli, Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine

Navi Mumbai– The Encroachment Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a demolition drive against unauthorised construction in Airoli after the contractor individuals failed to comply with official notices. A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the violators.

The operation was conducted under the directives of municipal commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

In Airoli's Deshmukhwadi, Sector-01, Bhaskar Shanivar Kotkar, Deepak Shanivar Kotkar, and Suresh Shanivar Kotkar had illegally commenced the construction of an RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) building at House No. 1705/01-02-03 without obtaining the necessary approvals from NMMC. The Airoli ward had previously issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, instructing them to halt and remove the unauthorised structure. However, despite the warnings, construction continued, leading to partial demolition of the structure today.

A penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the violators. The encroachment removal drive involved 2 gas cutters, 8 breakers, 25 laborers, and 1 supervisor. The operation was overseen by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ankush Jadhav, Junior Engineer Sandeep Mhatre, other municipal officers, and the Encroachment Police Squad.

NMMC has reiterated its commitment to intensifying anti-encroachment drives across the city to curb unauthorized constructions and ensure proper urban planning.