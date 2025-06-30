Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Unsafe Building in Belapur a Day After Partial Collapse

Navi Mumbai: A day after a portion of a building collapsed in CBD Belapur, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished the entire structure, citing public safety concerns. The building, located on Plot No. 59, Sector-26, Parsik Hill, had been previously classified under the C-2 B category for 2020–2021, marking it as structurally unsafe.

According to NMMC officials, a part of the structure collapsed on June 27, 2025. Following the incident, officials from the Belapur ward office inspected the site and confirmed the partial collapse. Acting promptly, the A Ward Office carried out a full demolition on June 28 to avert any further risk.

The demolition operation involved a team of civic officials, support staff, security personnel, and machinery, including two JCBs, one pokeland machine, and 10 laborers.

Despite repeated warnings, the building had not undergone the mandated structural audit. Letters issued on August 16, 2024, and May 22, 2025, had asked the property owners to undertake an inspection. No action was taken, which eventually led to the collapse.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied, and no injuries or casualties were reported. NMMC officials credited the timely response for preventing a potential disaster.

The operation was executed under the directive of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and supervised by Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department Dr. Kailas Gaikwad. Assistant Commissioner and Belapur Division Officer Dr. Amol Palve led the team, supported by Deputy Engineer Pandharinath Chaude and Junior Engineers Abhay Gavit, Dhiren Bhoir, and Nayan Bhoir.