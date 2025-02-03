Navi Mumbai: NMMC Imposes Rs 30,000 Fine, Seized Vehicle for Dumping Concrete Sludge on Roads

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its efforts to keep the city clean and safe. In a decisive move against illegal debris dumping, the Anti-Encroachment Flying Squad of Zone 2 seized a vehicle responsible for dumping cement-laden water on the road, creating hazardous concrete sludge and causing accidents.

Acting on multiple complaints about vehicles skidding due to the slippery sludge, the squad, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, launched an operation. The vehicle was seized, and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on those responsible.

Last week, two dumper trucks were confiscated for illegally dumping construction debris near the Women Empowerment Center in Ghansoli. Responding to a complaint received via WhatsApp, the Zone 2 flying squad took action under the directives of Dr. Gaikwad, imposing fines of Rs 30,000 per vehicle, totaling Rs60,000.

The NMMC has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining cleanliness and has urged residents to dispose of construction and demolition waste only at the designated C&D waste management facility in Turbhe. The civic body has also warned that individuals or organizations found defacing public spaces with debris will face steep fines and legal action.