Navi Mumbai: NMMC Installs Cloth Bag Vending Machines in Markets to Curb Plastic Use

Navi Mumbai: In a move aimed at reducing plastic pollution and encouraging eco-friendly practices among citizens, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started installing cloth bag vending machines in municipal markets. The initiative was officially launched on the occasion of World Environment Day, with the first machine inaugurated at Sector 9, CBD Belapur, by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar.

The project is part of a broader campaign under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, which is also the global theme for this year’s World Environment Day. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC is implementing various steps to achieve the goal of a plastic-free Navi Mumbai.

The vending machines are fully automated — by inserting a ₹10 coin, citizens can instantly receive a cloth bag, which can be used for their shopping needs. This simple, user-friendly system is designed to help those who forget to bring their own bags and discourage the use of plastic alternatives.

Speaking at the event, Pawar expressed confidence that environmentally conscious citizens of Navi Mumbai will support this initiative wholeheartedly. He also announced that such vending machines will soon be installed across all major markets in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Ajay Gadade and Assistant Commissioner of the Belapur division Dr. Amol Palve were also present at the launch.

NMMC has appealed to residents to either carry their own cloth bags or make use of the vending machines, and to completely stop the use of plastic bags in daily shopping.